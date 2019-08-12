WHAT TO KNOW:
- Nine public employees on Friday asked the Oregon Supreme Court to overturn the cuts to their retirement benefits approved by lawmakers this year.
Lightning lit up the Portland skyline this weekend, in an unusual electrical storm. Oregon was hit by lightning more than 4,000 times in 24 hours, and you can watch a time-lapse map of the strikes.
- Gov. Kate Brown’s reversal on vetoes highlighted one of the realities of Democratic politics: There are rarely any consequences for disappointing the environmental community, which is so reliably Democratic that it can be taken for granted.
- Nearly 10,000 Oregonians complained to the feds about robocalls last month. That’s the most complaints all year. They complained the most about calls from one number.
- Instagram removed a Portland cartoonist’s post about antifa “milkshakes” after right-wing trolls reported it. “Antifa dumps a milkshake on some incel chud and we hear about how fascism is taking over the country from the left,” he told Rolling Stone.
- A Portlander created a free stock photo library featuring plus-size models: “I was sick of looking at pictures of plus-size women staring at hamburgers.”
MUST-LISTEN:
- On Friday, Damian Lillard, aka Dame D.O.L.L.A., dropped his third album, Big D.O.L.L.A., which features guest spots from the likes of Lil Wayne and Jeremih. It’s further proof that, unlike most NBA players, Lillard can actually rap.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Here’s your weekly roundup of new movies, including what to see and what to skip in theaters.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments