Oregon's congressional Democrats were quick to throw support behind House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calf.) announcement of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Sept. 24.
All but one federal elected official from Oregon weighed in on allegations that Trump attempted to convince Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden. Today, the final holdout, Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Oregon), released a statement in support of the impeachment inquiry.
Schrader, a centrist Democrat, said that after reading the transcript of Trump's conversation with Zelensky, hearing Trump acknowledge the conversation, hearing concerns from intelligence committee members and seeing bipartisan support for a release of the whistleblower's full report, he decided "an impeachment inquiry is indeed justified."
"Sadly, the litany of activities from this President has brought us to this juncture," Schrader said. "No one is above the law of the land."
Oregon's lone Republican in Congress, Rep. Greg Walden, yesterday voiced support for the President. While intelligence committee member Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) demanded the release of the whistleblower's full complaint to congress.
