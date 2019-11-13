Boyle took my call—and, unlike other trustees, she was direct and outraged, and spoke on the record. She described the investment Mooney had made: He had used both the college's and his personal funds to invest in an Idaho company that promised to convert waste oil into usable fuel. Made without board approval, the investment violated college rules and failed spectacularly. But when the Lewis & Clark board considered what to do about it, a majority declined to act.