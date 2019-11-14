New Seasons has expanded its recall on ground beef to products sold as recently as Nov. 8.
The recall now includes any ground beef products with "Packed On" dates between Oct. 19 and Nov. 8 and "Sell By" dates between Oct. 23 and Oct. 11.
The extended recall comes after an additional E. coli illness was identified, the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement. A total of four people have now reported contracting E. coli after eating ground beef purchased from different New Seasons stores.
The market has removed all ground beef products from its stores, including all locations in Oregon, Washington and California. Anyone who purchased ground beef from New Seasons stores between Oct. 19 and Nov. 8 can return the recalled product for a full refund, no receipt required. Customers can also email talktous@newseasonsmarket.com with questions.
Oregon Health Authority identified the outbreak after an identical strand of E. coli was found in all three of the ill Portland patients.
New Seasons has stopped selling ground beef while the OHA and Oregon Department of Agriculture investigate the outbreak. Portlanders cooking with ground beef should heat the product to a minimum internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit to ensure all the bacteria are destroyed.
E. coli can cause diarrhea and bloody stools. Healthy adults typically recover from the illness in about a week. Children and elderly people can develop serious kidney damage.
