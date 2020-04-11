The Oregon Health Authority has settled a dispute between Katherine Durant, whose company owns the Uptown Shopping Center in Northwest Portland, and American Family Urgent Care, a tenant that sought to erect a temporary pod in the shopping center's lot to triage incoming patients.

After Durant's denial, American Family appealed to the Oregon Health Authority.

In an April 6 ruling, the agency told Durant she must allow American Family to erect a pod in the Uptown Center parking lot. The clinic had already received permission from landlords at its four other metro-area locations.

"Triage and screening of patients and visitors prior to entering health care facilities is necessary for limiting the impact of COVID-19 under the current declared emergency," wrote OHA director Pat Allen in the order. "Screening of patients outside of health care facilities is encouraged to limit transmission of COVID-19."

"[Atlas Investments, Durant's company] shall permit AFC Urgent Care to temporarily place a temporary unit in the parking lot for triage or screening activities."

That order will remain in place until the COVID-19 state of emergency is over.

Durant did not immediately respond to a request for comment.