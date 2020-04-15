Thirteen of Multnomah County's first 20 deaths from COVID-19 are associated with just two Portland nursing homes.
People living in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities are at high risk from the virus, because the disease spreads through close contact and poses a greater risk to those who are older and otherwise infirm.
"That's not a surprise to us," says Kim Toevs, the county's director of communicable disease. "They are the most vulnerable people."
The local data tracks what's happened statewide: 32 of Oregon's 55 deaths, as of April 14, were at long-term care facilities.
COVID-19 Deaths in Multnomah County
9 at Healthcare at Foster Creek,
6003 SE 136th Ave.
4 at Laurelhurst Village,
3130 SE Stark St.
7 not in long-term care facilities
Source: Oregon Health Authority
