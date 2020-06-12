Both numbers continue the uptick in cases that is part of the reason Brown abruptly decided Thursday evening to delay approval of Multnomah County's re-opening by at least a week, and to halt the movement of all other counties into looser restrictions. (Clackamas County is also experiencing an increase, and on Thursday its commissioners' voluntarily decided to stay in Phase 1, rather than moving to Phase 2, which would allow larger gatherings and extended business hours for bars and restaurants.)