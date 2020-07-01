ROSE QUARTER HIGHWAY PLAN COLLAPSES: Albina Vision Trust, a nonprofit that seeks to redevelop Portland's largest historically Black neighborhood, revoked its support June 30 for the proposed expansion of Interstate 5 in the Rose Quarter, according to an email obtained by WW. "Our intensive outreach and discussion on the part of our team was not resulting in any changes in the project," Winta Yohannes, managing director of the trust, tells WW. "We cannot accept their position that they'll change without changing." That withdrawal could be a devastating blow to the project at a political moment when Oregon officials are confronted by decades of racial injustice. Within two hours of the trust's announcement, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler also yanked his support for the highway expansion. "At every step, I have asked the Oregon Department of Transportation for specific goals to be met around climate, community and economic development," he said. "Those goals have not been met. Therefore, I am withdrawing my support."