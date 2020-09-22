From the Department of Shameless Self-Promotion: WW's coverage of right-wing extremism was named the best in the nation last week by the Association of Alternative Newsmedia.
Former WW reporter Katie Shepherd received the award for her coverage of an assault committed by a violent right-wing brawler, Tusitala "Tiny" Toese.
Last February, Shepherd revealed that prosecutors had dropped a case against Toese, even though they had a witness, a cooperating victim and a confession. Her reporting led to one of the first guilty pleas by a right-wing extremist in Oregon in the past decade.
Her prize headlines several honors for WW at the AAN Awards, including:
Second prize for health care coverage: "Alt-Vaxx" by Rachel Monahan
Third prize for long-form news story: "Both Sides Now" by Nigel Jaquiss
Third prize for special publication: Summer Road Trip Guide 2019
Honorable mention for innovation / format buster: "Portland At All Hours"
