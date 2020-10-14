Kotek says she never expected to stick around this long. "I'm not a lifer, I'm a policy person," she says. "There's still more good policy to do." We sometimes worry that she and her caucus are to beholden to the public employee unions who fund their campaigns and benefit from their legislation, and also fret that like Senate President Peter Courtney (D-Salem), who has held power even longer, Kotek may be constricting the growth of her colleagues by staying in place. But she's very good at her job, and it's not clear whether she's burning to replace Gov. Kate Brown in 2022 or wait for either U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer or U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to retire.