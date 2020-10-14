Anderson, 58, a real estate broker and Tigard city councilor, is the more polished candidate. He shares WW's alarm at the never-ending blank check that would be created by Metro's transportation tax, and we appreciated his candor in opposing the cash grab by a government he may soon join. But we remain troubled by the financial boost he's receiving from real estate interests' and homebuilders' political action committees. These interests clearly want their own man in the seat, and that matters because Metro has to decide whether to let developers press farther into farmland and woods, or hold the urban growth boundary tight and require building up rather than out.