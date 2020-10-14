As Congress' leading advocate for the federal legalization of cannabis (he says he doesn't use the stuff), Blumenauer can claim credit for progress: The House will hold take its first-ever vote on legalization next month and Blumenauer says the more conservative Senate is moving in the right direction also. More critically amid economic havoc, Blumenauer sponsored legislation that would direct $120 billion in grants to independent restaurants. That measure just passed the House and is part of the $1.5 trillion COVID-19 relief package being negotiated between the White House and Congress. Blumenauer's fondness for Portland's bespoke culture isn't just something he wears on his lapel. His advocacy may be the only thing standing between Portland and an Applebee's on every corner.