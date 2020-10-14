Lieber's enthusiasm (she calls herself a "teacher at heart") and legal expertise are much-needed qualities in the dreary state Senate, a place where liberal dreams go to die. Having grown up gay in Indiana in the 1980s, Lieber learned how to confront people who had different opinions. Lieber says the GOP walkout during cap-and-trade negotiations inspired her to run for this seat. If elected, she plans to introduce legislation that will help people with a criminal history get access to housing. As a former prosecutor, she'll have the moral authority to make that case.