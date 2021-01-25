Former Portland Mayor Sam Adams will join current Mayor Ted Wheeler's staff.
The hiring has been rumored since late December and the possibility was first reported by The Oregonian earlier this month.
The details of Adams' job in the mayor's office remain unclear, but two sources told WW Monday morning Adams' hiring has been made.
Wheeler's office will also announce a chief of staff today, but it will be someone other than Adams.
Adams could not immediately be reached for comment.
Adams, 57, served as chief of staff to the late Mayor Vera Katz for nearly three terms, then won a city council seat in 2004. In 2008, he won a landslide victory in the mayor's race over businessman Sho Dozono, only to see his single term hamstrung by a scandal involving his relationship with a young man named Beau Breedlove.
After leaving office in 2013, Adams served as executive director of Portland City Club then moved on to a senior position at a Washington, D.C. non-profit, the World Resources Institute. He left that job at the end of 2017 and came back to Portland the following year. In 2020, he challenged incumbent City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly but placed third in the May primary behind Eudaly and now-Commissioner Mingus Mapps.
As Wheeler moved toward a general election victory in November, several of the downtown business leaders who formed an independent expenditure campaign to help him win landed upon the idea of bringing Adams into Wheeler's administration in some capacity. Just how that might work has been a matter of discussion since then. The discussion became more urgent when Wheeler's chief of staff, Kristin Johnson, announced earlier this month she will leave City Hall Feb. 3 to become chief of staff to Metro Council President Lynn Peterson.
