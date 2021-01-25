As Wheeler moved toward a general election victory in November, several of the downtown business leaders who formed an independent expenditure campaign to help him win landed upon the idea of bringing Adams into Wheeler's administration in some capacity. Just how that might work has been a matter of discussion since then. The discussion became more urgent when Wheeler's chief of staff, Kristin Johnson, announced earlier this month she will leave City Hall Feb. 3 to become chief of staff to Metro Council President Lynn Peterson.