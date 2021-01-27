As Portland-area public health officials warned Jan. 26 it could still take months to vaccinate Oregonians in the state's top priority group for shots, Oregon Health & Science University launched a drive-thru vaccination clinic at Portland International Airport.
For now, the clinic is by invitation only—and the invites went to home health care workers in Service Employees International Union.
"Home health care workers are a diverse population who often come from communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19," says OHSU spokesperson Tamara Hargens-Bradley. The workers were selected because they're otherwise hard to reach, Hargens-Bradley says.
OHSU plans to invite home health care workers from other organizations and agencies, she adds, and the Oregon Department of Human Services "lent their support."
While home health care workers may be among the most vulnerable in the state, their union is also among the most powerful political players in Salem, alongside teachers' unions, whose members will get next priority for the shots.
