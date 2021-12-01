The Time Is Now

Our Hunzeker Watch Continues

We are still counting the days.

By Tess Riski

271 DAYS: That’s how long it’s been since the Portland Police Bureau opened an internal affairs investigation into the leak of information that wrongly implicated Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty in a March 3 hit-and-run. It has released no results of its inquiry.

260 DAYS: That’s how long ago Officer Brian Hunzeker resigned from his role as president of the Portland Police Association due to what the union described as a “serious, isolated mistake related to the Police Bureau’s investigation into the alleged hit-and-run by Commissioner Hardesty.” We still don’t know what he did. The mayor’s office says it doesn’t know what he did.

259 DAYS: That’s how long it’s been since the city signed a contract with an outside investigative firm two probe the leak.