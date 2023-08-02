Tax Debt: Charyl Daquilante

HOW MUCH DOES SHE OWE? $961,881

THE BACKSTORY: In 2021, the Department of Revenue issued a $899,000 lien for personal income taxes between 2005 and 2011. How Daquilante made her money in the early aughts—and whether she still makes money—is a mystery.

There are no current or old businesses associated with her name in Oregon. Property and court records do show she owned a few properties in the metro area, at least two of which were foreclosed on by lenders around eight years ago for nonpayment of loans. (She did work for a time in human resources at Bob Lanphere’s Auto.)

A woman who attended high school with her in the 1960s, Jenny Martindale, tells WW that Daquilante “closed herself off from everybody years ago,” and said she hasn’t spoken to her in 15 years. Martindale says Daquilante wasn’t wealthy: “She was like the rest of us.”

It appears Daquilante, now 70, had a fraught marriage. Her ex-husband, David, died in the early 2000s and had a history of DUII charges, a hit-and-run charge, a vicious dog charge and charges for resisting arrest. Though they divorced in 1985, they battled over child support, and in 1992 he sued her, alleging fraud.

Daquilante has been a frequent flyer in Oregon’s civil courts. Collection agencies in recent years have gone after her for unpaid bills to the Portland Water Bureau and a house repairs company. The Internal Revenue Service issued two liens against Daquilante in 2013 and 2014 totaling $237,000. Some or all of the taxes are still owed.

A man who purchased Daquilante’s home in 2009, Lambert Adjibogoun, sued her over damage in the basement. A friend of Adjibogoun’s who rented the home from Daquilante at the time remembers meeting her for the first time at a court hearing.

“She was very pleasant. She was dressed very nice,” the friend recalls. “You could tell she’d been to the salon for her nails and hair, but she was also very kind even though she was getting sued.”

INTERESTING DETAIL: In 2021, the owners of a warehouse in Tigard filed an eviction complaint against Daquilante, where, according to filings, she rented 4,873 square feet of space for storage of household items, including furniture, clothes and appliances.

WHAT DOES SHE SAY? After multiple texts and phone calls asking for comment, Daquilante finally responded with a brief text Tuesday afternoon. “Perhaps next year,” she wrote. “Thank you.” In her voicemail greeting, she refers to herself in a husky voice as “Cougar Barbie.” Two of her children also did not respond to phone calls or texts.

WHAT THE BACK TAXES COULD BUY: They could pay the annual salaries of 23 first-year teachers at Portland Public Schools.