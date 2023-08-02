Tax Debt: Kimberly Mitchell

WHO’S INVOLVED: Fizz & Bubble LLC

HOW MUCH DO THEY OWE? $632,768

THE BACKSTORY: Back in the day, Kimberly Mitchell made soap for royalty.

Until 2010, she was founder at Beau Bain, which means “beautiful bath” in French. The company made bath bombs in Portland with ingredients from around the world.

“These indulgent bombs are not only found in some of the world’s best spas, hotels, and private residences, but have even transformed the private bathing chambers of royalty!” Mitchell, 52, writes on her LinkedIn profile.

After bombing royal baths, Mitchell founded a company called Fizz & Bubble LLC in February 2008, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office. On LinkedIn, she calls the company F&B.

“I served as the creative force behind this whimsical brand that has introduced hundreds of fun and innovative bath, body and skincare products to the market,” Mitchell writes.

Around the same time, she started Weekends & Chocolate to make “advanced technology anti-aging skin and body care” products. An Instagram post for the company shows Mitchell on the QVC shopping channel with host Shawn Killinger.

Mitchell upped her chemistry game in September 2019, when she started Chill Beauty, according to state records. Chill Beauty used nanotechnology to put CBD into beauty products. Chill posted its last Instagram post on Oct. 11, 2019, less than a month after its first.

F&B and Weekend & Chocolate are still going, according to Mitchell’s LinkedIn account. She registered a company called Beauty Brands Consulting in November 2021, according to state records.

INTERESTING DETAIL: Weekends & Chocolate made a “body polish” called “Gypsy Soul,” that contained (or perhaps smelled like) green floral, rosewood jasmine, and oak moss.

WHAT DOES SHE SAY? Mitchell returned neither emails nor phone calls.

WHAT THE BACK TAXES COULD BUY: More than 237,000 ounces of KleenLine NRG No-Touch Pomberry Foam Handwash from Waxie, the San Diego company that supplies the state of Oregon with cleaning supplies.