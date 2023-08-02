Tax Debt: Kyle K. Dobashi

HOW MUCH DOES HE OWE? $586,140

THE BACKSTORY: Dobashi, 47, is a volleyball coach, DJ and weed entrepreneur. The bulk of his debt is nearly a half million dollars in marijuana sales taxes owed by Rose Budz PDX, a dispensary operating out of a North Portland warehouse owned by MSST Holdings LLC, which is controlled by Dobashi. Three of his other businesses, including a Beaverton volleyball club and the Milwaukie weed dispensary Top Hat Express, also owe smaller amounts of various state taxes.

INTERESTING DETAIL: Dobashi is the director of T.E.A.M. Hiki No, a Beaverton youth volleyball club that describes itself as “committed to providing a family oriented culture that facilitates the discovery of life lessons through the game of volleyball.”

WHAT DOES HE SAY? Dobashi says he recently changed accountants after his last one failed to file tax returns, and is now working with the state to get his name removed from the list. He tells WW that the amount he owes is “significantly less” than DOR estimates. “We have nothing to hide,” he said.

WHAT THE BACK TAXES COULD BUY: They could cover participation fees for 4,500 kids to attend Portland Parks & Recreation’s Youth Volleyball Camp this summer.