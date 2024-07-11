Thousands of Patients at Providence and Legacy Hospitals May Have Been Exposed To HIV

Legacy Health and Providence announced today that over 2,400 patients may have been exposed to HIV and hepatitis due to poor “infection control practices” by a contract physician. Providence said the risk of infection was “low.”

That physician was an employee of Oregon Anesthesiology Group and has since been terminated.

“When we learned that the physician had violated infection control practices, we suspended him, informed our partners Legacy Health and Providence, and then began an investigation that resulted in the physician’s termination,” OAG said in a statement. “Even though the risk of infection was low, new protocols and procedures have been put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

Providence is notifying 2,200 patients who were seen at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center and two seen at Providence Portland Medical Center. In a separate statement, Legacy said 221 of its patients “were impacted” after being seen at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center.

“Our community should know that this was an isolated situation involving a single provider,” Legacy’s spokesperson said in a statement. Neither hospital, nor OAG, named the doctor.