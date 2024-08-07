Wake Boats Capsized Dragons in Willamette River’s Restricted Areas

About five years ago, Jim Hinsvark was out with a crew of dragon boaters with impaired vision on the Willamette River when a set of ocean-sized waves marched toward them.

The swell came not from a storm or some other act of God, but from a boat designed to kick up Waikiki-quality waves that can be surfed on a lake or river. Hinsvark’s long, narrow vessel survived the first three, one of which launched him 5 feet out of his bench.

“I stayed in the air, then slammed back into the boat,” Hinsvark says.

The fourth wave capsized the craft, and 22 people, some of them blind, were tossed into the water near Tilikum Crossing.

It’s just one of many encounters that paddlers have had with wake boats, the hottest thing in motorized water sports. Imagine a water ski boat on steroids. Wake boats cost as much as $300,000. They take on water as ballast to make them heavy. They chug along slowly, burning gallons of gas per session. Captains often make sharp turns to jack up even bigger waves.

Last month, wake boats flipped two more dragons from the Wasabi Paddling Club, where Hinsvark is a member, and swamped a third. The run-ins are becoming more frequent for other dragon boat clubs, too. Last week, as first reported on wweek.com, 50 dragoneers showed up at a meeting of the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners to lobby for more protection. Enforcement is handled by the county sheriff.

Organized and sensible by nature, the dragon boaters say they don’t want to ban wake boats. They just want better enforcement of the rules. In May 2021, the Oregon State Marine Board tightened regulations to create a no-wake zone on the east side of Ross Island.

Another rule: From May through September, when the river is crowded, boats can’t tow surfers, wake boarders or skiers anywhere between the Hawthorne Bridge and the Waverly Marina.

Dragon boaters say wake boats break those rules all the time. (WW went out on a dragon boat last week and, sure enough, we saw a wake boat towing a surfer just south of the Hawthorne Bridge.)

The three recent incidents involving the Wasabi club happened in areas where towing is prohibited (see map). The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says it has just 11 deputies in its River Patrol Unit to cover 110 miles of waterway. Dragon boaters say the sheriff looks the other way. At least one wake boater says the same thing.

In testimony to support a state Senate bill introduced this year that would have repealed many of the laws governing wake boats, David Yasnoff said he couldn’t tow surfers because his boat exceeds weight limits and because surfing is banned on the upper Willamette.

“But we go anyway, and the sheriff’s deputies don’t do anything to stop us,” Yasnoff testified. “I’ve politely explained to them that we’re going to continue surfing and we don’t mean any disrespect; we’ve just decided to carry on with our family fun as an act of peaceful civil disobedience. We were delighted to discover the sheriff has no problem with this; they simply don’t support the law and won’t enforce it as long as surfers stay in what were formerly the surf zones.”



