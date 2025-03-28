Two People Arrested After Allegedly Vandalizing and Trying to Break into the Society Hotel in Old Town

Portland police arrested two people on Thursday evening who allegedly vandalized and attempted to break into the Society Hotel, a boutique hotel in Old Town.

The Portland Police Bureau wrote in a Friday press release that officers had arrested Nicole Middleton, 42, and Rhythm Keneally, 30, outside of the hotel. Middleton was arrested on charges of assault, attempted assault, coercion, criminal trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct. Keneally was arrested on charges of criminal mischief.

The police bureau wrote that attendees of the disturbance attempted to break into the building defaced the front window with a marker, and assaulted a private security officer who’d tried to keep them from breaking in.

“Due to concerns about possible property damage, officers monitored the demonstration but did not initially engage with the group,” the police bureau said in a March 28 press release. “During the event, officers observed an assault in progress. Demonstrators attempted to enter the business while employees worked to hold the door shut. Demonstrators were able to force the door open and keep it ajar. Private security personnel responded to assist in closing the entrance. During the effort, one security guard was assaulted by multiple individuals.”

The police bureau says it learned of the event through social media posts advertising it. Though police did not provide copies of the flyers, WW obtained copies of a red flyer posted to Instagram that advertised what appears to be the same event.

The flyer posted on Instagram called the event “Make Some Noise.” The listed location and time: The Society Hotel at 5:30 pm on Thursday, March 27.

The caption of the Instagram post, jointly posted by four accounts, including one called “lettersforpalestinepdx,” read: “Jessie Burke, the owner of the Society Hotel and Chair of the Old Town Community Association, likes calling the police on community members trying to participate in mutual aid and community care. She also served as the campaign manager for Nathan Vasquez, elected as the District Attorney for Multnomah County in May 2024. Nathan Vasquez ran on a tough-on-crime platform.” The flyer also instructed attendees: “don’t talk to pigs, and don’t spread panic.”

The incident on Thursday evening that resulted in two arrests took place in the weeks following repeated confrontation between police officers and attendees of a mutual aid group event, hosted by the group Community Free Store PDX, that regularly sets up folding tables and tents in Old Town to hand out supplies to homeless people. On two different occasions in March, over ten officers responded to the mutual aid group’s events.

A spokesperson with the Portland Police Bureau told WW of the incident on March 6: “Central Precinct officers responded to numerous complaints about a group that was setting up vehicles and tables blocking the street and access to private parking lots.” The bureau wrote that the officers warned the mutual aid group multiple times that they may have to take enforcement action, but it did little.

“Finally, the officers had no other options but start writing tickets to people out in the street,” police bureau spokesman Sergeant Kevin Allen wrote. “A couple of dozen members of the group began to loudly threaten and encroach upon the officers, preventing the officers from safely doing their work. Due to the potential civil disturbance, the incident commander requested additional resources, which is why many officers responded.”

A similar event hosted by Community Free Store PDX, and similar police response, took place on March 13.

According to Allen, officers responded to the March 13 in response to “calls from community members who were concerned about the group’s tendency to block public access to thoroughfares.” Allen said the lieutenant that responded brought along sergeants, officers with the bike squad, and a few patrol officers. Allen says the group on March 13 didn’t block any streets or sidewalks, so no arrests or citations were made.

The March 6 and March 13 incidents became a topic of such interest that they were discussed in a meeting of the City Council’s Community and Public Safety Committee on March 25, in which one councilor asking why so many officers responded to the events.

Burke, the owner of the Society Hotel and the board president of the Old Town Community Association, has become a polarizing figure in the neighborhood. She’s been an outspoken critic of Portland’s leadership in recent years, and last year ran for the Multnomah County Commission on a platform of restoring order to the city. (Burke has also received pushback for her role as the chair of the Old Town Community Association in recent months, as WW has reported.)

Earlier this week, on March 25, Burke published an opinion piece in the Northwest Examiner about the mutual aid group’s activities, calling it “just shy of domestic terrorism.” She addressed the letter to Mayor Keith Wilson, Police Chief Bob Day, and the District 4 city councilors.

“Residents and the cultural institutions continued to complain about this group, and the lawlessness that continued to perpetuate in Old Town, even with organized groups, and so last week law enforcement attempted to address the issue of no permits,” Burke wrote. “At one point, the masked mob latched onto one of the female officers, found her information online and doxxed her, even posting the names of her children and their school, writing ‘I hope they will be safe tomorrow.‘”.

Burke wrote in the opinion piece that she and others this week had asked the group to obtain permits for the event.

“We were met with screaming slurs, calling us ‘racists,’ and asking if we had even ‘paid reparations.’ Our message was consistent and clear — we just want the rule of law to be consistently abided by and enforced.,” Burke wrote. “I am now dealing with a barrage of 1-star reviews on my business page of people calling me a racist who doesn’t care about our homeless community. The resident community that showed up were elderly, all in their 60s and 70s, several were disabled, and the same vitriol and disrespect was spit in their faces as well.”

“And I have to say, as someone that has fought incredibly hard to save this city, I’m about to my breaking point,” Burke added. She concluded: “For too long we have let childish behavior run the city. It is time for this to stop.”

Prosper Portland, the owner of the block that the mutual aid group has set up on in recent weeks, says the group has never obtained a permit.

Burke, who is out of town, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the arrests. A message to the Community Free Store PDX Instagram was not immediately returned.