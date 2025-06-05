Land Use Board of Appeals Upholds City Council’s Decision to Let Live Nation Venue Proceed

Oregon’s Land Use Board of Appeals upheld the Portland City Council’s decision to greenlight the development of Live Nation Entertainment’s music venue at the eastern end of the Hawthorne Bridge, dismissing concerns about pedestrian safety and public benefits.

Double Tee Concerts, an entity controlled by longtime Portland promoter David Leiken, petitioned LUBA to try and stop Live Nation from opening a venue in Portland, the last large American city without a Live Nation venue. Many bands represented by Live Nation skip Portland and play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater, a Live Nation venue in Bend.

The $50 million, 62,000-square-foot Live Nation project in Portland is being developed by two local firms, Beam Construction & Management and Colas Development Group. Live Nation plans to operate it.

The project has drawn opposition from musicians and members of the City Council who say that Live Nation is a monopolist that uses its control of ticketing and promotion to box out competitors. City Councilor Jamie Dunphy has opposed the project since before taking office in January, when he was a volunteer with MusicPortland, a local organization that advocates for musicians and independent venues.

Live Nation is being sued by the U.S. Department of Justice and 39 states, including Oregon, for its alleged anti-competitive practices. In March, Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield lauded a New York judge’s denial of a motion by Live Nation to dismiss parts of that lawsuit.

Getting approval for the venue has been a fight for Live Nation and its development partners. City staff recommended that it go forward. A hearings officer held a public hearing and agreed. Opponents appealed to the City Council, which held another hearing in September that lasted four hours. Before a crowd of 100, the council approved the project. Opponents then appealed to LUBA.

Beam Development didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment on LUBA’s decision. Nor did Live Nation, Leiken or Dunphy.