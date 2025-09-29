“You Broke Your Promise”: Here Are Messages From the Text Exchange Between Kotek and Trump

President Donald Trump and Gov. Tina Kotek exchanged sharply worded text messages Sunday morning as Trump took command of a portion of the Oregon National Guard. The texts, newly obtained by WW, show Kotek expressed betrayal that Trump acted without speaking to her; the president replied that she’d blown her chance to button down the conflict surrounding a South Portland immigration detention center.

On Sunday morning, Kotek got a message from Trump assistant Natalie Harp. The previous day, Saturday, Trump had posted on social media that he would order U.S. troops to “War ravaged” Portland. Kotek later that day spoke to Trump and told him there was no need to send U.S. troops to the city. Trump, she later recalled, told him they should keep talking.

Later, at 8:16 am Sunday, the text message came from Trump’s assistant. According to copies of the exchange obtained under Oregon public records law, Harp had a message to share from the president.

“Governor: The [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] Facility in Portland was attacked again last night. In fact, it, and other Federal Buildings, are being attacked on a nightly basis. We can’t have this. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Kotek responded: “Received. I know he has a busy schedule today. Will try calling him later. Thanks.”

“Thank you!” Trump or his assistant answered back.

Shortly thereafter, a memo from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reached Kotek. It said the Trump administration was taking command of 200 Oregon National Guard troops for 60 days, effectively removing them from Kotek’s control and putting them under the Pentagon’s command in order to “temporarily protect ICE and other United States Government personnel.”

Kotek was displeased. “I just received your notice to mobilize the Oregon National Guard outside of my control,” Kotek wrote back to Trump. “I believe this is unlawful and unwarranted. You broke your promise to speak with me before taking further action against Portland. I will be in touch later. Governor Tina Kotek.”

Trump’s response came in quotations, indicating Harp, or another assistant, was writing it to convey a message from Trump.

“I notified you to get things in order, and you didn’t,” the message said. “They attacked our ICE Patriots last night, and at other times. If you get your State in order, we don’t come in, but everyone knows that Portland has been an unmitigated disaster for years. I won’t let that happen in America! President DJT.”

Kotek forwarded the message to her staff. She wanted to get in touch with the Portland Police Bureau.

Vince Porter, a staffer in Kotek’s office, said in a message that he’d spoken with Police Chief Bob Day. “There was one misdemeanor arrest,” Porter wrote. “Also a report of a laser pointer at a helicopter and that’s it.”