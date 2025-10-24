Troops Blocked From Portland for at Least a Few Days More as Appeals Court Again Intervenes

A banner at the No Kings march through Portland on Oct. 18.

The Trump administration’s effort to send troops to Portland hit another snag Friday afternoon as an appeals court paused its ruling from earlier this week that had largely cleared the path for the mission.

The pause, which effectively reinstates a lower court’s restraining order that the appeals court had struck down, may well be temporary.

But it means courts are set to block the National Guard from deploying to Portland for at least a few days more—until 5 pm Tuesday, Oct. 28, the new order says—as the jurists ponder the legality of the mission.

The court saga has now dragged on for weeks since Trump moved in late September to deploy Oregon National Guard members to Portland to quash protests surrounding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility on the south end of town.

The latest development Friday came courtesy of Judge Sidney R. Thomas of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The pause on the Monday order, he wrote, would allow for the appeals court to finish considering whether to hear the case en banc—as a larger group.

The 9th Circuit has more than two dozen active judges. They are considering whether to rehear the case that a panel of three of their colleagues ruled on Monday.

The case is about a U.S. district judge’s Oct. 4 order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump from deploying the National Guard to Portland.

The lower court judge, Karin Immergut, had found that the president’s order to deploy troops in the city, against the wishes of local leaders, likely did not meet the necessary legal conditions and that the president’s analysis of conditions in the city was untethered to facts on the ground.

But, following an appeal by the Trump administration, a 2-1 majority on the 9th Circuit panel on Monday found that Immergut had erred. Immergut did not, the majority wrote, give the president enough deference to make such a military judgment for himself.

Given the high stakes, the dissenting judge on the appeals court panel called for her other colleagues on the 9th Circuit to consider rehearing the matter en banc. And indeed, soon after the Monday order came down, Thomas, a senior judge on the 9th Circuit, initiated proceedings for the appeals court to vote whether to hear the case that way.

Meanwhile, as the week went on, Trump administration lawyers continued to wrangle with Portland and Oregon attorneys over a legal hang-up—a second restraining order that remained in effect blocking federalized National Guard members from deploying in Oregon.

Immergut held a phone hearing Friday as she determined whether to remove that second restraining order, which was based on reasoning similar to that of the first that the appeals court struck down.

But a few hours later, on Friday afternoon, these district court deliberations became less relevant when Thomas reinstated Immergut’s first order for the time being.

Thomas wrote that he was pausing the appeals court’s Monday ruling “to allow the completion of the pending en banc proceedings.”

The appeals court panel that ruled Monday did not object to his move, Thomas wrote. He added that “this administrative order expresses no views on the merits of this matter and is not a reconsideration of the earlier stay order.”

Still, as a practical matter, the development means Immergut’s temporary restraining order that was struck down earlier remains in effect for now.

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield was pleased. “This decision gives the court time to fully consider the serious constitutional questions at stake,” Rayfieid said in a statement. “It also ensures there won’t be a federal deployment while that process plays out—an important step in protecting Oregonians’ rights and keeping our communities safe.”