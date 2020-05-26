The return of public financing didn't get complete buy-in. Wheeler didn't participate and relied on big-money donors. (In future, that may be less of a factor, because campaign contribution limits approved by voters in 2016 are likely to be in place, giving all candidates an incentive to participate in the public funding system.) And supporters of former Mayor Sam Adams' bid for the City Council evaded the caps—even though Adams participated in the program. Adams' supporters spent more than $100,000 on independent expenditures to support his candidacy. It didn't work: Adams finished third, out of a November runoff.