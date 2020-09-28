"The spirit of the existing tenant protections is in line with my values, and I have no plans to repeal existing tenant protections. I'd like to focus on moving forward. Portland needs to do a better job at increasing renter protections. We must also protect small 'mom and pop' landlords, in addition to their renters, so that affordable units do not go off the market, stay occupied and everyone thrives. We need to increase our supply of affordable housing. And we need to increase homeownership, especially among working families.