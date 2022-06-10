Gray Panthers to March Against Gun Violence During Rose Parade

The Raging Grannies walk in front of The Joy Store along 5th Avenue during their Silent March of Sorrow on Memorial Day, May 30, 2022 in Portland, OR. (Blake Benard)

The Portland chapter of the Gray Panthers, an activist organization that protests ageism and other social issues, plans to march through Portland during the Rose Festival parade on Saturday to protest gun violence.

The “Portland March for Our Lives” is schedule to begin at 11 am at Portland State University’s Urban Plaza, according to a flyer for the event. The Gray Panthers will march downtown from 12 pm to 2 pm.

The Grand Floral Parade runs from 10 am to 12 pm. Protesters and parade fans are unlikely to meet because the Rose Parade stays on the east side of the Willamette River and the protesters plan to stay on the west.

The Gray Panthers march is one of 400 across the country, according to the flyer. The Gray Panthers also ask people to sign two initiatives aimed at curbing gun violence: IP 17, the Reduction of Gun Violence Act, and IP 18, the Reduction of Harm from Weapons Act.

Activist Maggie Kuhn founded the Gray Panthers in 1970 to fight ageist policies after she was forced to retire from a job at the Presbyterian Church at age 65 because of a church policy mandating retirement at that age, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.