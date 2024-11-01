City Council Entrance Interview: Laura Streib

Seeks to represent: District 2 (North and Northeast Portland)

Age: 46

Pronouns: She/her

Job: Founder and executive director, Vibe of Portland

Fun fact: She plays the oboe and the English horn.

Laura Streib, a St. Johns resident running in District 2, comes to the race with an arts background. Since 2007, she’s run a nonprofit called Vibe Portland. The organization provides music and visual arts education to more than 2,400 kids every year. Streib ‘s campaign has qualified for matching funds from the city’s Small Donor Elections program. Here’s what she would do on the City Council.

Why are you running for office?

As chair of the Arts Oversight Committee, I testified before council, only to see our recommendations largely ignored. This experience has been repeated with other community leaders who felt sidelined on issues like housing, transportation, and the environment.

Motivated by this disconnect between decision makers and experts, I am running to create systemic change. My work with Vibe of Portland, enhances arts education throughout Portland, and now I’m eager to apply that same drive to rebuild Portland. I believe that by fostering collaboration and actively listening to community needs, we can develop a city that truly serves everyone.

What are your top three priorities if elected?

Portland needs a strong vision of where we want to be in the next 5, 10, and 20 years. With that foundation, we can identify specific priorities to achieve our goals.

My three main priorities are:

Investing in our Creative Economy: Supporting our artists and makers will rejuvenate Portland and define our next chapter of success.

Safety and Affordability: Focus on housing, safe streets, and revitalizing basic maintenance.

Environment and Infrastructure: With forward-thinking strategies, we can lead in sustainability and modernize our infrastructure.

Together, these priorities will help us create a vibrant, safe, and sustainable Portland for all.

How would you foster economic growth in Portland?

I am the arts focused candidate because I believe in investing in local artists, musicians, makers, and small businesses. It’s crucial for policymakers to recognize how significantly creatives drive the economy. Portland’s independent music scene generates $3 billion annually—more than both timber and cannabis combined. Our film, arts, and culture sectors contribute over $450+ million annually to the economy.

Yet, artists are often viewed as a bonus to our cultural identity rather than the driving force. I am committed to changing that perception and will prioritize investment in Portland’s creative community to foster a dynamic and economically thriving city.

The city of Portland is facing budget cuts next year. Where would you cut money from the current city budget? Please point to a specific program, bureau or place.

I believe we need to identify and eliminate duplication of services across different areas in our budget. When departments operate in silos, similar initiatives often occur within each bureau—like City Arts, arts programs in Parks, and the Office of Events and Film. For instance, the mayor’s allocation of $60,000 for the Water Tiger project illustrates how funds can be mismanaged.

I propose streamlining our systems to avoid redundancy and ensure our resources are used wisely. Additionally, I’d like to audit Prosper Portland to ensure that our economic development efforts are being stewarded effectively and aligned with our overall goals.

Where is the city currently wasting money, or is using money in a way you think is inefficient or unnecessary? Where is the bloat?

As stated above, we need to identify and eliminate service duplication. Transitioning from a commissioner-led bureau system to service areas should help streamline operations and reduce redundancy.

When Portland has a clear vision for our future, we can align our budget to prioritize those goals. For example, the police bureau requested additional funds for special projects after their initial budget. We must ask the tough questions: Why wasn’t this included from the start? Why did council approve millions for riot gear and militarized weapons? Accountability, oversight, and transparency are essential to ensure our resources are being allocated effectively and responsibly.

What is the Joint Office of Homeless Services doing wrong, and what do you see as things that can right the ship?

The city and county must align their goals and priorities to better serve our communities. Power grabs and threats to withhold funding only harm our most vulnerable neighbors.

We need to truly listen to housing experts who have provided valuable tools for addressing these issues. Initiatives like ‘Home Again’ and ‘A Home for Everyone’ have been in place since 2003, yet we lack the follow-through needed to implement effective human solutions to end homelessness. By prioritizing collaboration and adhering to expert advice, we can make meaningful progress in tackling these challenges.

Is the tax rate in Multnomah County (with PCEF, Preschool for All and Supportive Housing Services taxes) too high, or at an appropriate level? If too high, what do you suggest be done about it?

Our current tax rates, especially property taxes, are too high, driving people out of the city due to low services and a perceived low return on investment. While we’ve supported the parks levy, we need greater transparency on how those funds are being utilized. For instance, if we’re facing a maintenance backlog despite high taxes, that raises questions.

We should also focus on investing in our small businesses and creatives, as they are essential for driving economic growth. When our tourism and community engagement are thriving, we can generate the additional revenue needed to support our infrastructure and services effectively.

What is the first piece of policy you would bring to the City Council?

I would revisit the permit with Zenith Energy. Allowing Zenith to use Portland as a holding zone for transporting fuel and other toxins offers no benefit to our community while posing catastrophic environmental risks. We must adopt a forward-thinking approach when it comes to the companies operating in Portland. Our focus should be on sustainable practices that protect our environment and promote the well-being of our community. It’s crucial to reassess agreements that do not align with our community’s values or environmental goals.

Beyond policing, what measures would you take to improve public safety in Portland neighborhoods, and where would you get the money for it?

Beyond policing, I propose enforcing a vacancy tax on landlords who leave storefronts empty for extended periods of time. This neglect leads to issues like squatters, break-ins, and a lack of activation in our neighborhoods. Our goal should be to achieve 90% occupancy in local business districts because activating these spaces enhances public safety.

Revenue generated from this vacancy tax, along with permitting and business taxes, can be reinvested into our small business districts. By attracting tourism and fostering social interactions among Portlanders, we can revitalize our unique neighborhoods, support current small businesses and create thriving, safer communities.

What experience can you point to that you believe would make you a prudent policy-maker on the City Council?

As the founder and executive director of Vibe of Portland for 17 years, I’ve been dedicated to delivering quality arts programming to kids in historically underinvested schools and neighborhoods. This role has taught me to lead with a clear vision, manage lean budgets, and provide essential services to our community.

My experience with project management has honed my skills in creating projects with defined budgets and timelines. I will bring that same mentality to city leadership, focusing on clear goals, fiscal responsibility, and attention to detail. This approach is crucial for transforming Portland into the functioning city we all envision.