Portland Thorns Sign Colombian Forward Valerin Laboa

The Portland Thorns have just signed another teenager to its young roster.

The club announced Wednesday it has signed Colombian player Valerin Laboa through 2028, with an option through 2029.

“Sometimes an opportunity comes along,” Thorns head coach Rob Gale said in a press conference previewing Friday’s 2-1 victory against Racing Louisville, “and it’s trying to seize it at the right time.”

Laboa, a forward, is joining the Thorns on a high, coming off an Copa América Feminina campaign where she appeared in all six of Colombia’s matches en route to a runner-up placement and scored her first international goal against Bolivia in the tournament’s group stage.

Portland was in contact with Laboa’s agent a couple games into the tournament, Gale said. Laboa signed with the Thorns before the National Women’s Soccer League’s summer transfer window closed Aug. 25, per a club release.

Prior to joining Portland, Laboa had played for her hometown team, Deportivo Cali, contributing to their first-place finish in Colombia’s Liga Femenina in 2024 and a runner-up spot in 2022. She scored eight goals across 35 matches for her former club.

Still, Gale said he wants to keep expectations around Laboa realistic. “Do we expect her to come in and light the league on fire immediately?” he said. “I think that would be an almighty ask. I wouldn’t want to put any young player under that amount of pressure.”

Both Laboa and fellow 18-year-old Thorns signee Laila Harbert are awaiting clearance to play in the NWSL, pending league approval that comes with playing internationally.

“We hope to have them in and both working with us very soon,” Gale said.