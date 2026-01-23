Consultant Says Keller Auditorium Should Not Be Renovated

A city of Portland-commissioned report on what type of venue would best support Broadway shows in Portland has recommended that the city back a plan by Portland State University to build a new performing arts center, rather than redevelop the Keller Auditorium.

The report, by Hunden Partners based in Chicago, gives the city an independent opinion on which option it should pursue: an entire redevelopment of the Keller, a concept backed by a handful of downtown property developers and longtime philanthropists, or an entirely new performing arts center built by Portland State University on its campus.

The City Council in 2024 recommended pursuing both ideas (funding has not been secured for either project, let alone both). But Hunden says Portland’s entertainment ecosystem “lacks market demand for two venues capable of large-scale, ‘Broadway-style’ productions; comparing Portland to other comparable cities does not justify two venues.”

Hunden recommended building the PSU facility, finding that the university site “is better equipped to accommodate the necessary seating and amenities, maximizing Broadway content and maintaining a theatre-style commercial presence.”

Redevelopment of the Keller, by contrast, would “not be able to meet the recommended number of seats to encourage more attendance or provide needed amenities to support modern Broadway tours,” Hunden said.

Portland State University’s vision is a sprawling performing arts center in the South Park Blocks, outfitted with a 3,000-seat auditorium, a high-end hotel, classrooms and a plaza.

The report, which in and of itself will not determine what the City Council and Mayor Keith Wilson decide eventually to do, is sure to upset backers of the Keller renovation, led by downtown property owner John Russell.

Russell has aggressively lobbied for the Keller redevelopment in recent years with elected officials at the city and at the regional government Metro in a battle that has often been one-sided but has grown increasingly charged.

Russell did not immediately respond to a request for comment.