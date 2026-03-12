Metro President Will Step Down for Lake Oswego Gig

Metro President Lynn Peterson is stepping down from her position leading the regional government to become Lake Oswego’s city manager.

Her last day is March 13.

As WW reported last week, that means Peterson will be leaving her voter-elected position nine months before her second term is over. She was first elected Metro president in 2018.

Her annual salary in Lake Oswego will be $213,114, plus a $500 monthly car allowance. That’s a modest increase from her Metro salary of $204,060.

“I am proud of the fact that we are now on track to build more than 5,600 affordable homes with our city and county partners,” Peterson said in a brief statement about her resignation, “and that we’ve housed over 15,000 people across our region, provided emergency rent assistance to more than 20,000 Oregonians.”

The Metro Council must select a new president within 90 days and, until it does, deputy council president Duncan Hwang will serve as interim president.

It’s widely expected that Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González will win the race for Metro president in the May primary. If he does, it’s likely the council will select him to serve as interim president until the end of the year.