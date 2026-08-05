Portlanders Are Collecting Aid for Wildfire Victims in Warm Springs

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Words can help, says Amanda Squiemphen-Yazzie, a member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs trained in mutual aid and community organizing. “Action is just always better.”

Since the Bench Fire was sparked July 23, a group co-led by Squiemphen-Yazzie—the Warm Springs Water Coalition—has collected and distributed needed supplies to the devastated reservation and monitored needs that seem to change daily.

Now boasting around 130 volunteers, the group has quickly built up a network of partners in the metro area, Central Oregon and across a reservation large in size (1,019 square miles) but small in population (3,300), where everyone seems to know everyone.

The town of Warm Springs is in the heart of the Warm Springs reservation. Spanning North-Central Oregon from the Cascade Mountains to the Deschutes River, the area is deeply rural, featuring mountains, high desert and dense forest.

“It’s been such a tragedy,” says Squiemphen-Yazzie, who is Wasco, Navajo, Yakama and a citizen of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. “This has had a huge effect on Warm Springs—the land, the people, the animals.”

Started by a lightning strike 4 miles south of Warm Springs, the Bench Fire has burned 67,000 acres. An evacuation order, in place for two weeks, was lifted Wednesday by the tribal government and local police as containment reached 85%. The tribal community now must contend with boil-water notices, infrastructure closures, and temporary shutdowns of local businesses and public services.

With an evacuation order lifted and wildfires on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation nearing full containment, the tribal community is now looking to manage its recovery from a devastating wildfire season. And 100 miles away, Portlanders want to help. Organizing across Signal chats and spreadsheets, groups have coordinated to collect supplies at local businesses (see a list of Portland donation sites below).

In Warm Springs, donations have been arriving daily in the Old School Cafeteria, which has been converted into a recovery and distribution center. While the Warm Spring Water Coalition has organized water deliveries every three months for the past few years, the current crisis has led to a need for daily trips. Jo Arroyo, a member of the coalition, says 350 to 500 gallons of water are being delivered each day. Alongside water, the group has posted frequent calls for supplies on Instagram as needs evolve.

Right now, items in high demand include potable water, diapers, baby wipes, baby formula, body wash, shampoo and conditioner. Other needed supplies include no-cook foods, pet supplies, basic medical supplies, blankets, personal hygiene items and child care supplies.

Warm Springs Water Coalition is also collecting donations at the office of the Native Arts + Cultures Foundation on Southeast 10th Avenue in Portland and the legislative district office of state Rep. Ricki Ruiz at 135 NW 1st St. in Gresham.

Other local donations sites:

Javelina, 4636 NE 42nd Ave.

In Northeast Portland, Indigenous-owned restaurant Javelina is accepting donations all hours it is open: Thursday through Monday from 10 am to 9:30 pm, and Tuesday and Wednesday from 4 to 9:30 pm. Currently, donations of water and hygiene products are being stressed, but pet food is also needed. The restaurant is providing updates on needs on its Facebook page.

For Alexa Numkena-Anderson, chef and owner of Javelina, who claims Hopi, Cree, Yakama and Skykomish heritage, mutual aid is “second nature” in her culture.

“It’s really beautiful to see the call to action happen so fast,” says Numkena-Anderson’s husband, Nick, who stressed the importance of “mindful donations,” not simply unused household items.

Wool for the People, 1131 SE 9th Ave.

The Central Eastside dyehouse and mill is accepting donations for the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs through Friday from 9 am to 5 pm.

Owner Mel Stevens was inspired after seeing a call on Instagram for a space to store donations. As a mother, she always told her kids that “if you have help to give, then give it,” and wanted to follow through with the sentiment, using her warehouse space and central location to collect donations.

Wool for the People also works closely with fiber producers and shepherds who are heavily impacted by the wildfires across Oregon.

“It’s impacting all of us,” Stevens says. “Our beautiful places are on fire right now.”

Bhakti Yoga Movement Center, 2500 SE 26th Ave.

The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center in Southeast Portland off of Division Street is accepting donations 15 minutes before and after scheduled classes, which take place throughout the morning and evening every day of the week.

Co-owner Tara Sonali Miller says clean, drinkable water is the top priority, but adds that needs change frequently. Miller is coordinating drop-offs with tribal members.

For Miller, helping out is a “no-brainer.”

“I’m grateful our community can give support in a really awful and difficult situation,” she says.

Five Stride Skate Shop, 4515 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

In Northeast Portland, Five Stride Skate Shop is accepting donations during shop hours, noon–5 pm Tuesday–Saturday.

“We all have a part to play in supporting Indigenous people in our greater community,” says owner Nicole Williams.