Clackamas County Commissioners Choose Diana Helm to Fill Seat Vacated by Melissa Fireside

Diana Helm, former mayor of Damascus, was selected last week to fill Position 4 on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners after the former commissioner, Melissa Fireside, was indicted on charges of identity theft and forgery and later resigned.

The four commissioners chose Helm after interviews with five finalist candidates.

Diana Helm said in her May 19 interview for the job that the county should better prioritize people living in unincorporated parts of the county.

“I think we kind of ignore some of our rural communities in Clackamas County,” Helm said during her interview in front of the commissioners.

Helm also spoke to the rapid growth of some areas like Molalla and Estacada, which she says are in need of county support for their communities to thrive.

Among the other top five candidates for the seat was Christine Lewis, a councilor for the regional government Metro.

“I absolutely think that it is a process that is unlike any other hiring process,” Lewis told WW of the county’s selection to replace a commissioner. “It is a political process, so geography came into play.”

Lewis represents District 2 on the Metro Council, which includes parts of unincorporated Clackamas County.

Helm’s term runs until the end of 2026.