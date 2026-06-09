Former County Commissioner Sharon Meieran Joins Race for Multnomah County Chair

Sharon Meieran, an emergency room doctor and former Multnomah County commissioner, announced this week that she’s running for county chair.

This will be her second bid for the top post at the county; she ran against current Chair Jessica Vega Pederson in a bitterly contested race in 2022 and lost.

Meieran was first elected to the county board in 2016 and again in 2020. While on the board, she developed a reputation for criticizing the county’s homelessness response and stoking an ongoing feud with Vega Pederson.

Meieran in her election announcement on social media said a blueprint she created for a more efficient, accountable county government “does what no one else has done this century: provides an actual road map for making Multnomah County work for the people it is meant to serve. Not generic talking points, but specific, achievable, and measurable goals, with money and accountability tied to outcomes.”

Meieran joins two sitting county commissioners, Shannon Singleton and Julia Brim Edwards, in the race for chair.