More than three dozen people have filed complaints with Portland’s Independent Police Review about how riot cops dispersed a crowd of antifascist protesters on Aug. 4.
Among them: two journalists covering the street violence. WW obtained the complaints this month after the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office ruled they were public records. Here are the journalists who complained about police actions, and what investigators decided.
Complainant: Donovan Farley, a freelance reporter who covers protests for Vice and Paste, says police hit him multiple times with batons.
Result: Farley tells WW that IPR closed his complaint without investigation because the agency could not identify any specific officers involved in the incident.
Complainant: Ric Peavyhouse, a photojournalist who works for WW’s news partner KATU, says police shot him with a rubber bullet fired from a 44 mm rifle. Peavyhouse told IPR the pain was an 8 out of 10, or “what he imagines a baseball bat would feel like.”
Result: IPR sent Peavyhouse a letter Sept. 12 saying it was closing his case because “IPR was unable to identify an involved officer.”
