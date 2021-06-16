OREGON EVICTION DEADLINE LOOMS: Oregon’s moratorium on residential evictions is set to expire June 30. But there might be a saving grace for some tenants: The Oregon Legislature is discussing an amendment to Senate Bill 278 that would prevent evictions for nonpayment of rent for 60 days after the deadline, if the tenant shows proof they’ve applied for and are awaiting rent assistance. House Speaker Tina Kotek’s office tells WW she supports the workaround. “Speaker Kotek knows a lot of renters are still hurting despite the growing recovery,” says spokesman Danny Moran. “It would be tragic if, in these final months of the pandemic, renters lost their homes because money didn’t reach their landlords in time.” On June 15, about two dozen protesters blocked traffic along Southwest 1st Avenue, demanding the moratorium be extended. “Evictions are not only immoral because of the pandemic, they are immoral every day,” said Colleen Carol, a spokesperson for Don’t Evict PDX. “Every eviction is an act of violence, and that is not a metaphor.”