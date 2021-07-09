The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute a Portland police officer for his use of force against Portland-based journalist Donovan Farley during a June 2020 protest, WW has learned.
The prosecution declination memo, obtained by WW and first reported on by the Portland Tribune, says the Portland Police Bureau conducted an investigation into the incident, in which PPB officer Cameron Smith allegedly struck and pepper-sprayed Farley, at the request of former District Attorney Rod Underhill.
Last summer, Farley penned a first-person account of the incident in WW saying he was pepper-sprayed while filming an arrest. Video from the June 6 incident shows an officer hit Farley with a baton twice and pepper-spray him in the face.
The decision not to prosecute Smith came as the DA’s office considered several incidents at protests as cases to take to grand juries for possible indictment. Prosecutors have sought an indictment for one officer, referred a second case to the Oregon Department of Justice, and are considering several other cases.
In its close-out memo, dated October 2020, prosecutors called Farley’s written account of the incident “demonstrably inaccurate” when compared to video filmed by a PPB criminalist named Jason Mills. The memo says Mills’ footage showed Farley standing a few feet within Smith, who was wearing riot gear.
“Mr. Farley appears to be challenging Officer Smith to a fight,” the close-out memo says. “Officer Smith strikes Mr. Farley in the leg with his baton after which Mr. Farley says ‘Take that shit off, motherfucker! Take that shit off!’”
The memo goes on to say that Smith then sprayed Farley with pepper spray, causing Farley to turn around and walk away. It goes on to claim that PPB determined Smith’s use of force was necessary because the officer was “attempting to arrest Mr. Farley who had just tried to punch him.”
According to the memo, PPB detective Christopher Traynor attempted to located Farley to discuss the incident, but that he was unable to track down a working telephone number to reach the journalist. The memo says the detective located Farley’s address and sent him a “certified letter” asking Farley to discuss the incident, but that Farley did not respond.
“Detective Traynor knows that Mr. Farley is aware of his attempt at contact because Mr. Farley made comments on social media indicating that he was aware that the police were attempting to contact him,” the memo says. “To date, Mr. Farley has not responded to Detective Traynor, and there is nothing to indicate that he has made contact with any law enforcement agency regarding the incident. Based on the inconsistencies between Mr. Farley’s written account of what transpired and the video recordings available for review, the state is unable to conclude that a crime was committed.”
Farley and his attorney did not provide a comment to WW by press deadline.
The Portland Tribune reported that Farley is planning to file a lawsuit stemming from the incident. “It’s totally and unequivocally false that I would try to fight a police officer,” he told the Tribune. “The guy was abdicating his duty and trying to prevent me from doing my job.”
