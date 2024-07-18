Prosecutors Bring In State Department of Justice to Help Investigate Missing Fitness Class Charity Donations

A law enforcement investigation into allegations that an OrangeTheory fitness coach pocketed donations earmarked for Portland nonprofits has shifted into a new gear. Investigators at the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the Oregon Department of Justice are now reviewing the case, DA spokeswoman Liz Merah tells WW.

Ryan Tong, or coach “RyRy,” as he was known at OrangeTheory, was head coach at the fitness chain’s Slabtown studio until he was fired after allegations emerged that he’d pocketed donations. He solicited money on Venmo during weekly charity classes, promising to seek a corporate match.

Related: OrangeTheory Fitness Coach Accused of Pocketing Money Raised for Portland Nonprofits

Attendees began asking questions this year about where the money went. (Tong claimed to have raised as much as $500,000.) He’s since been fired, and the owner of the Slabtown franchise has promised to refund $17,000.

The DA’s involvement began last month, Merah says. The Portland Police Bureau “asked us for assistance with the investigation due to resource limitations on their end. Our investigator received the police report in early June and is working on a joint investigation with DOJ’s Charitable Activities Section.”