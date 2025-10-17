Readers Respond to the Portland Chicken

When the going gets weird, the weird turn chicken. Dr. Gonzo himself on his wildest mescaline binge never foresaw the menagerie that has materialized on the South Waterfront, a Noah’s ark of inflatable animals prancing outside a federal immigration compound. The puncturing of Homeland Security seriousness seems to have shifted the national perception of Portland protesting—maybe a few boomers remember Abbie Hoffman after all these years. On Oct. 8, WW staff writer Rachel Saslow interviewed Jack Dickinson, who regularly visits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement offices dressed as the Portland Chicken (see page 7). Here’s what our readers had to say:

Rory Flynn, via Bluesky: “The other day, this chicken stared upward at Kristi Noem and did not burst into flames. There is hope for the Republic.”

Corran22, via Reddit: “ICE Barbie: Portland Chicken is uneducated and ill informed.

“Portland Chicken: Bachelors in Mathematics, Masters in Economics with a focus on game theory.

“Truly legendary!”

Prester Jawn, via Bluesky: “Cosplay as revolutionary praxis.”

Benjamin Irwin, via Facebook: “I’d love to buy him a beer. Or a kombucha, whatever he prefers.”

Cremains_of_the_day, via Reddit: “Can you imagine if you had been in a coma for the last 10 years and you woke up to this…everything? Unreal. The blow-up animals are the only good thing lately imo.”

SafeSpacer, via wweek.com: “Quite the journalistic achievement, profiling an unemployed loser who lives with his parents and dresses up in a chicken suit, Rachel. If you want to investigate the underbelly of Portland culture, Rach, why don’t you do something useful and interview one of the hundreds of dying addicts in our streets? They too are a product of Portland’s AWFL virtue signal culture, and their stories likely have a lot more pathos and depth than the musings of some bored antifa trustafarian kid who has only ever known privilege.”

Oregoner, via wweek.com: “I’m really enjoying the irony of a bunch of keyboard warriors looking down on someone who is literally putting his body on the line every night to stand up for what he believes in.”

Mason Wilson, via Facebook: “I may disagree with him, but I respect his dedication to his cause. But, Jack, I seriously hope you’re staying on top of your hygiene. You can get some nasty infections if you aren’t washing that thing and bathing regularly. Jack, if you read this, much love, brother. We might disagree on specific issues, but I respect your effort and dedication. I’d buy you a beer if I ran into you and shoot the shit with you.”

Tammi Fox McDonald, via Facebook: “Chicken man is my hero! He really brought the contagious and much-needed Portland humor to this otherwise terrible situation! Give the chicken the Nobel Peace Prize!”

Helen Amirian, via Facebook: “I wonder what [federal agents] think they’ll accomplish here? Are they not going to leave until we’re less woke, or what? We’re just going to get sillier, it’s the only logical response. I myself am at peak levels of whimsy.”

Craig M. Ranapia, via Bluesky: “I’ve barely gotten used to the majesty that is the Portland Frog and now there’s CHICKEN? It’s like Beatrix Potter on ’shrooms.”

Brad Reed, via Bluesky: “Seja frangão, seja herói.”

Halloween! (Gaylor’s Version), via Bluesky: “Battalion of off-brand inflatable SpongeBobs, stand back and stand by.”

DON’T EXILE THE COYOTES

Great options for the troops, bar one: animal control [“Troop Tasks,” WW, Oct. 8].

If the invasion of rabbits in your neighborhood is a concern, sending their primary control to Wyoming is counterproductive. The only ecologically harmful apex predator is us, homo sapiens. Like people, coyotes may not need your love, just respect.

Norm Jacobs

Southeast Portland

