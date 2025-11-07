After Court Order, Oregonians Among First to Get Full November SNAP Benefits

As of Friday morning, November food benefits have been loaded onto hundreds of thousands of Oregonians’ Electronic Benefit Transfer cards, according to the governor’s office.

Oregon moved to capitalize on a Thursday court ruling that ordered the Trump administration to immediately issue full November benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

The Trump administration moved swiftly to appeal that court order as it seeks to avoid drawing money from a contingency fund amid an ongoing federal shutdown, and the higher court was, as of Friday morning, yet to rule.

In the meantime, Oregon was among an early group of states—among them California, Michigan and Wisconsin—that achieved what may prove to be a fait accompli: State officials rushed overnight to get the federal money onto the EBT cards of SNAP beneficiaries. More than 700,000 Oregonians who’ve awaited delayed November benefits now have access to them via their Oregon Trail Cards, which can buy groceries and related items.

In a statement, Gov. Tina Kotek said she was grateful for the court’s ruling and for the state’s quick turnaround.

“The Trump Administration’s decision to withhold food assistance from families in need was cruel and unlawful,” Kotek said. “Oregonians shouldn’t have to wait for a court order to get the help they qualify for and need.”

Oregon was among the earliest states to process benefits for residents upon receipt of the judge’s order, according to the governor’s office.

Asked if it would seek to claw back the Oregon funds if it prevailed in an appeals court, a White House spokesperson directed WW to contact the U.S. Office of Management and Budget, which did not immediately respond to questions.