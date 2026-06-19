Oregon Health Leaders Issue Friendly Reminders for How to Stay Safe This Summer

Kayakers on the Columbia at Hood River.

Summer dawns on Sunday, and the Oregon Health Authotiy has ideas for “simple steps” to protect oneself from the hazards it may bring.

“Whether you’re swimming, hiking, camping, boating or attending outdoor events, a few preventive measures can help keep you safe and healthy all season long,” says public health official Dean Sidelinger.

Here are the agency’s Oregon-specific recommendations for the different contexts and threats you may encounter:

Water

Be aware of natural water hazards like currents, waves and rocks!

Avoid swimming during or after thunderstorms.

To save a drowning person: Reach or throw, don’t go in.

Extreme Heat

Seek indoor, air-conditioned space.

Check on elderly neighbors and family members without air conditioning.

Avoid leaving children and pets unattended in parked cars.

Sun Exposure

Limit sun exposure when UV rays are the strongest between 10 am and 4 pm.

Take protective measures such as wearing sunscreen and avoiding direct exposure.

Wildfire Smoke

Monitor air quality during wildfire smoke events.

Create a clean air space inside either through an air filter along.

If possible, install a high-rated air filter in central air systems.

Mosquitos and Ticks

Remove standing water around homes to reduce breeding sites.

Check yourself, children, pets and gear for ticks after time outdoors.

Cyanobacteria and Harmful Bacteria