Oregon Universities Respond to Federal Command to Eliminate Race-Based Programs

The Department of Education released a letter to schools on Friday that threatened to withhold federal funding from universities that don’t comply with eliminating race-based programs in the next 14 days.

As The New York Times reported on Monday, the letter applies to any institution that receives federal funding, but could hurt higher education institutions more. It’s the latest parry by President Donald Trump against diversity, equity and inclusion programs—and, more specifically, against what he describes as a higher-education system that fosters “left-wing indoctrination.”

It prevents institutions “from using race in decisions pertaining to admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, financial aid, scholarships, prizes, administrative support, discipline, housing, graduation ceremonies, and all other aspects of student, academic, and campus life.”

How could that affect some of Oregon’s colleges and universities? WW asked five local higher education institutions for their responses. (The University of Oregon did not return a request for comment by our deadline.)

Oregon State University: In an campuswide email Monday night, Rob Odom, OSU’s vice president of university relations and marketing, said Oregon’s largest university believes all its programs and curricula are “fully compliant with all state and federal laws.”

The university does not make decisions based on race, color or national origin in admissions, hiring, promotion, compensation, housing, discipline or financial aid, Odom wrote. No students are excluded from university-sponsored affinity groups, scholarships, prizes, cultural centers and graduation celebrations. The university will continue to monitor new federal guidelines, he added.

OSU hosts a number of cultural centers for students who are female, queer or students of color. Its office of institutional diversity still has a webpage. Its available scholarships are hidden behind a student login tab.

“The university’s mission is broadly inclusive and acknowledges the importance of valuing and integrating diverse lived experiences, perspectives and viewpoints in all we do,” Odom wrote in the email. “Further, it recognizes that the university’s pursuit of excellence depends on continually working to remove barriers and create opportunities for access and success for all.”

Portland State University: PSU spokesperson Katy Swordfisk says the university exists “to advance social mobility” and serves all learners.

The university currently operates a number of student centers that serve different affinity groups, and has multiple webpages dedicated to diversity and inclusion. Its office of Global Diversity and Inclusion has been quiet on social media since May 2024. Its available scholarships are hidden behind a student login tab.

“We don’t believe the letter will impact any of our current programs or activities because we have always operated within the law,” Swordfisk says. “We will continue to work with internal and external partners to evaluate any potential impacts and provide guidance as needed.”

Lewis & Clark College: Lois Leveen, director of public relations at Lewis & Clark, was more vague about where the college stands.

“It is anticipated that a number of legal challenges may be brought regarding [the Department of Education’s] announcement, as has been the case with attempted changes in other federal departments,” Leveen wrote. “It is impossible to know when those challenges will be resolved, and what the outcome of those challenges will be.”

The college’s office of diversity and inclusion still links to anti-racist resources. The office has recently posted a series of articles pertaining to Black History Month. The college’s website does not list any scholarships that consider a students’ race.

Reed College: Reed College publicly displays commitment statements to diversity and anti-racism on its website. It houses a Multicultural Resource Center and an Office of Institutional Diversity on its campus. The college’s website does not list any scholarships that consider a student’s race.

“Reed is reviewing the Feb. 14, 2025, ‘Dear Colleague’ letter from the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights,” says Maggy Ralbovsky, with RW Jones Agency. “The College has not lost any federal government funding based on the criteria in the letter.”