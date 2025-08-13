Commissioners Formally Call for External Investigation into County Code of Ethics

Multnomah County Commissioners Shannon Singleton and Julia Brim-Edwards plan to introduce a formal resolution next week calling for an external investigation into the county code of ethics in the wake of revelations that the Preschool for All program director owned a preschool that burned through state dollars.

The draft resolution and agenda placement requests, shared with WW on Wednesday, come after Preschool for All director Leslee Barnes resigned in late July. Both commissioners called for that resignation on the basis that Barnes’ role as a preschool owner was a conflict of interest as she helped ramp capacity on a program that has already altered early child care across the county.

Their calls for resignation also came shortly after a WW story about how the Secretary of State had flagged Barnes’ preschool for “wasteful” spending of Preschool Promise dollars (that’s a state program providing low-income children child care). The county opened an internal investigation into Barnes’ conduct, and the conflict of interest and code of ethics at large, on July 28.

But amid a period of turmoil for the Preschool for All program, both Singleton and Brim-Edwards have called for that investigation to take place externally. “We really need an external review because otherwise it’s like management reviewing management,” Brim-Edwards told WW July 30. Their draft resolution spells out that sentiment.

“The integrity and long-term success of the Preschool for All program depends on the continued trust, confidence, and support of Multnomah County voters who approved this foundational program,” the draft reads. “Public trust is earned through transparency, ethical conduct, sound fiscal stewardship, and a demonstrated commitment to good governance and equity in the administration of public programs.”

The resolution also notes the Secretary of State’s investigation raises “serious concerns pertaining to actual or potential conflicts of interest and adherence to Multnomah County’s Code of Ethics and Human Resource policies,” in apparent reference to Barnes. It calls for the county to use an outside investigation to assure senior county employees are complying with ethics rules.

“An independent, outside investigation following the SOS reports will help ensure compliance with the County’s Code of Ethics and Human Resource policies and provide the Board and public with a fair assessment of any potential or real conflict of interest issues,” the agenda placement request reads. “Additionally an independent investigation will determine if any potential issues are isolated or systemic, which will increase assurance and confidence in Multnomah County.”

Singleton and Brim-Edwards say that if the resolution is approved, they are planning on a budget modification to fund it. The investigation could cost anywhere from $20,000 to $100,000.

County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson has previously told WW that she has full confidence in Chris Neal, the county’s chief operating officer, to conduct an internal investigation. It would be up to Neal to determine if the external investigation is the right use of county dollars, she said.