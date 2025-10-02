Student Outcomes on Oregon Statewide Assessment Are a Mixed Bag, Again

Another year of Oregon Statewide Assessment results are out for the state’s primary-school students, and they still leave much to be desired.

Statewide, English and language arts proficiency is at 43%, mathematics proficiency is at 31.5%, and science is at 30%. Last year, those numbers were 42.8%, 31.3%, and 29.8%, respectively—marking a minor increase this year. Students of color and those experiencing poverty are also, on the whole, still drastically underperforming their counterparts.

(Notably, the Oregon Department of Education made a change in how students with significant cognitive disabilities are included this year, which has slightly boosted proficiency numbers across the board. WW’s comparisons with the 2023–24 school year use percentages adjusted to reflect this new standard.)

The test, known as OSAS, is administered to students in the third to eighth grades, and once again in their junior year of high school. Students are sorted into four levels of subject mastery, with those in levels 3 and 4 considered proficient. Students who test at level 2 proficiency have a basic grasp of grade-level skills, but lack a more in-depth understanding and thus are identified for more support.

The high percentage of students who still sit at levels 1 and 2, both in Portland and across the state, is cause for continued alarm, especially as those scores ultimately emphasize college and career readiness. These scores mark another year of slow movement since scores dipped dramatically during the pandemic, though Oregon’s scores began falling well before then.

Education experts particularly flag two data points as key indicators of students’ success later in life: third grade reading and eighth grade math. In those categories, the 2024–25 school year results sit at 40.3% and 28.9%, respectively.

At a Tuesday press conference, ODE leaders acknowledged the slow growth. “There are encouraging signs and we know they’re not enough,” said Dr. Charlene Williams, ODE’s director. “Although we’re not satisfied with the outcomes, the takeaway is clear. Recovery is happening and will take time.”

But ODE’s presenters spent some time on defense: They underscored that test scores do not define a student’s worth and, more notably, that the definition of proficiency “really oversimplifies student performance and can reinforce harmful labels, especially for historically marginalized communities,” said Andrea Lockard, ODE’s director of assessment and student reporting, noting students at level 2 demonstrate some grade-level progress. (In that department, an additional 22.7% of students are at level 2 for English and language arts, 24.5% for mathematics, and 29.5% for science.)

The most encouraging news from this batch of test results comes from some of the state’s largest districts.

Portland Public Schools, Oregon’s largest school district, reported 57% of kids proficient in English and language arts, 48.5% in mathematics, and 42.5% in science. That’s up from 55.6%, 46.6% and 40.6%, respectively. (The district, like ones around the state, faces similar challenges trying to boost scores for students of color and those experiencing poverty.)

Over the summer, Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong touted some success stories in PPS’s outcomes, noting the district would try to replicate strategies that had worked at its most successful institutions. One example: Harriet Tubman Middle School, which saw a 10-percentage-point improvement in English and language arts and a 13-point improvement in mathematics.

“These results show what happens when school communities believe in its children,” Armstrong said in a statement. “This momentum is the result of intentional focus, hard work, and a belief that every student can and will succeed.”

Spokespeople for PPS declined to comment further ahead of the lift of an news embargo on OSAS scores.

Smaller districts in the Portland metro area continued to struggle with pandemic recovery. WW could not immediately reach contacts at the Parkrose or David Douglas school districts for comment, but both saw inconsistent growth but lower proficiencies than their larger counterpart.

Parkrose reported 29.2% of its students as proficient in English and language arts, 16.3% in mathematics, and 16.5% in science. That’s compared with 30.5%, 16.9%, and 17.9% in 2023–24.

David Douglas’ outcomes this year were 34% in English and language arts, 23.8% in mathematics, and 22.4% in science. That’s compared to 35.3%, 23.1%, and 22.4% in 2023–24.

The steps to move forward appear slow. During that press conference, Williams acknowledged a host of problems in Oregon education. The state has one of the shortest school years, she said, and chronic absenteeism continues to hinder learning.

Williams said the state is making some investments in summer school to address the shorter academic calendar. “Our governor has declared September each year as Attendance Awareness Month,” she said on absenteeism. “Our Every Day Matters team is working with districts around practices to get students and families at the table to ensure that we can get more of our students showing up every day on a regular basis.”

Gov. Tina Kotek, for her part, was candid that the scores weren’t up to her standards.

“Today’s results are a sobering reminder that we must stay the course to make sure every student, no matter where they live or learn, has the support to succeed,” Kotek said in a statement. “Oregon’s students deserve a system that fosters success and delivers the results our students, families, and educators expect.”