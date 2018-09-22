The fight began over the measure began when Jill Gibson, a lawyer for the Yes on Measure 103 campaign, sent a cease-and-desist letter on Sept. 10—not to the opposing campaign but to the coalition of groups who've signed onto the no campaign. Gibson's letter accused the groups of violating state election law by making inaccurate representations about the impact's possible impacts beyond groceries, including on the Medicaid taxes and transportation package passed last year by the legislature.