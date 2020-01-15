Contribution of the Week
HOW MUCH:
$1,000
WHO GAVE IT?
Lisa Reynolds, a Democratic candidate to replace state Rep. Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) in House District 36
WHO GOT IT?
Republican gubernatorial nominee Knute Buehler, in September 2017
WHY IS IT INTERESTING?
Reynolds is running in the Democratic primary for the seat Williamson vacated to run for secretary of state. Party insiders expect the race to come down to Laurie Wimmer, a lobbyist for the state's largest teachers' union, and Reynolds, a physician.
This week, Multnomah County commissioners appoint Williamson's interim successor, an appointment Reynolds is also in contention for.
Left-wing activists have publicized the donation in advance of that vote.
In addition to her contribution to Buehler's 2018 bid for governor, Reynolds donated a total of $8,000 to the Bend Republican's 2012 run for secretary of state.
"I met [Buehler's wife] Patty Buehler on the first day of kindergarten 50 years ago this year," Reynolds says. "We were classmates and best friends through grade school, high school and college—and I was a bridesmaid in her wedding. I am a person who supports family and friends in their endeavors, even when we don't agree politically. She is the friend I share everything with, including the fact I voted for Kate Brown as governor."
At any rate, the tempest probably won't affect the immediate choice to replace Williamson: Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury says she wants to fill the post with a placeholder who isn't running in May so the county commission won't tip the scales in the race.
