"I met [Buehler's wife] Patty Buehler on the first day of kindergarten 50 years ago this year," Reynolds says. "We were classmates and best friends through grade school, high school and college—and I was a bridesmaid in her wedding. I am a person who supports family and friends in their endeavors, even when we don't agree politically. She is the friend I share everything with, including the fact I voted for Kate Brown as governor."