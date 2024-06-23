Kotek Orders Audit of State Agency That Regulates Senior Care Facilities

Gov. Tina Kotek has demanded an external review of the Oregon Department of Human Services’ oversight of senior care facilities, according to a June 10 letter obtained by WW.

The letter was sent by a senior Kotek advisor, Rachel Currans-Henry, to the chair of the Governor’s Commission on Senior Services. It updated the commission on the status of the audit and asked for advice. “Governor Kotek has directed ODHS to conduct an external audit of its oversight practices to ensure safety of residents,” it reads. “ODHS has begun the process of securing an auditor to conduct this review.”

It comes after the state’s long-term ombudsman released a report saying the death of Ki Soon Hyun, who wandered away from a Sandy senior living home in December, could have been prevented. Regulators missed a series of “red flags” preceding Hyun’s death, the report found, and recommended an independent audit.

Not only is Kotek ordering an audit, she’s also asking the commission to weigh in as well. The letter directed the commission to come up with “recommendations for policy changes needed to ensure resident safety.”

On June 20, the commission sent Currans-Henry a brief list of recommendations, which included enacting “systemic changes” at the division responsible for overseeing the facilities.

The commission also asking for additional details about the audit, including: Who is responsible for hiring the auditor? WW reached out to the governor’s office for comment, but has yet to receive one.