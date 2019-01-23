So how could a white, male, Ivy League graduate reach the conclusion that cannabis flower is the problem, and not any of this country's monumental administrative failures that revealed themselves in the wake of the 2008 recession? It is a question he, like so many other, more fortunate Americans, are desperate to avoid. And by avoiding talking about universal health care—the need for broader reform, fewer penalties and less bureaucracy—this is how we end up employing the same, stigmatizing terminology about mental health used by eugenicists a century ago, and how a person like Donald Trump could be our guy in the White House.