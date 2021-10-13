The Harvest Issue 2021

In Oregon, cannabis became legal for recreational use in 2015.

Since then, cannabis flowed seamlessly into the lives of everyday Portlanders, and now, half a decade later, we have a dispensary around almost every corner carrying edibles, tinctures, dabs and old-fashioned flower.

That doesn’t mean our relationship with weed doesn’t still contain mystery—secrets even!

This year’s Harvest Issue is devoted to unpacking the 2021 harvest’s strains and supply chains.

We had conversations with farmers, trimmers, processors, and even the state of Oregon’s first licensed weed delivery driver to illuminate how your cannabis gets to your door.

The cover of this issue showcases the jaw-dropping cannabis photography of Eric Christiansen. We unpack his 10-plus-year career and methodical insights into how he captures his macroscopic “nugshots.” You might find a few hints for making your own ganja glow.

Or you might try for a spiritual halo with our rundown of things to look for when trying to purchase cannabis from the most ethical sources possible.

What are all those labels on your packaging? We’ve got help here too—common accreditations in Oregon and what they mean for you.

Finally, we wouldn’t leave you hanging out to dry for harvest season. Check out our picks for five new strains you should check out this Croptober.

Wakers and bakers, it’s time. This year’s crop is ready for its close-up.

—Suzette Smith Willamette Week Culture Editor





The 2021 Harvest Issue

Six Oregonians Whose Hard Work Brings Cannabis to Your Door

What’s Ethical Weed and How Do You Find It?

How Does Photographer Eric Christiansen Capture Marijuana at its Most Microscopic?

Five Common Accreditations You’ll Find on Cannabis Packaging and What They Mean For You

Five Fall Strains for This Year’s Croptober Season